North Carolina tops 15 thousand COVID-19 deaths

(WBTV)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina reached a grim milestone on Thursday, as the state surpassed 15,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Deaths from the virus dropped significantly this summer and started to see a steady increase due to the Delta variant in July.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, seven months ago today, on February 9th, North Carolina surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The DHHS also shows that the date with the highest deaths related to COVID-19 was Jan. 4th, with a total of 128.

