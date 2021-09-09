Advertisement

A Night to Remember event postponed due to COVID-19

(WJRT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event meant to honor healthcare heroes working on the frontlines of the pandemic has been postponed because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

A Night to Remember: Honoring the Heroes and Heartaches of COVID-19 was scheduled for Saturday, September 18. Organizers say they made the decision to postpone the event because they “cannot host an event to honor frontline workers if there is any threat of putting those honorees at risk for what they’re being recognized for!”

A new date for the event has not been scheduled.

