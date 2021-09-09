New Bern prepares for 9/11 Memorial Event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern is preparing for multiple events this weekend to honor those who lost their lives during 9/11.

The Craven County Firemen’s Association is planning an event this Saturday.

Fire agencies and law enforcement from across Craven County, along with the State Highway Patrol, will stage in Bridgeton and parade west across the twin span bridge into New Bern, cross the Cunningham Bridge into downtown, head north on E. Front Street to the traffic circle, turn left onto Broad Street and parade to First Street where the event will end.

The parade will feature lights only, no sirens, to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attacks.

Law enforcement and fire agencies will stage in Bridgeton at 6pm Saturday and the parade will start coming over the twin span bridge around 7pm.

New Bern Fire and Rescue and the New Bern Police Department are also hosting a special 9/11 event at the Firemen’s Museum Saturday.

The event begins at 8:45am at the museum located at 420 Broad Street.

It is open to the public and the remembrance event will include a presentation of the colors, wreath-laying, ringing of the bell, and the singing of the national anthem.

There will also be a special bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace.

