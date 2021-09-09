New Bern police make arrest in shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

New Bern police arrested Garth Guion, 67, and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits.

Police say the shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Hunters Road near McCarthy Boulevard.

Guion is being held under a $25,000 bond.

