New Bern police make arrest in shooting
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
New Bern police arrested Garth Guion, 67, and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits.
Police say the shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Hunters Road near McCarthy Boulevard.
Guion is being held under a $25,000 bond.
