New Bern man arrested in shooting
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police say a man is charged with firing a weapon into an occupied property and discharging a weapon in city limits.
Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 1300 block of Hunters Road in reference to shots fired.
Officers arrived on scene and canvassed the area and later arrested 67-year-old Garth Guion.
Guion was given a secured bond of $25,000.
