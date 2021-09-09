Advertisement

New Bern man arrested in shooting

Garth Guion
Garth Guion(New Bern Police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police say a man is charged with firing a weapon into an occupied property and discharging a weapon in city limits.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 1300 block of Hunters Road in reference to shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and canvassed the area and later arrested 67-year-old Garth Guion.

Guion was given a secured bond of $25,000.

