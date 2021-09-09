Mindy tracking off the coast

Tropical storm Mindy made landfall along the Florida coast shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. As of midday Thursday, the tropical depression is back over water just east of the Georgia coast. The system is forecast to move east-northeast and remain well off the North Carolina coast.

Mindy brought heavy rain to parts of Southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. We will see light rain from Mindy today ahead of the cold front that will move in this evening. The front will help guide Mindy away from Eastern NC.

Mindy Data (WITN)

Mindy Track (WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.