Mindy drops to a Tropical Depression as it crosses FL

By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tropical storm Mindy has become the 13th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Mindy made landfall along the Florida coast shortly after 8pm Wednesday. At the time, Mindy had 45 mph winds. Mindy will bring heavy rain and winds to northern Florida and southern Georgia before heading back out to sea by Friday. We will see little to no impact from Mindy as our cold front today will help usher Mindy away from Eastern NC.

The official data and track of Tropical Depression Mindy as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).
The official data and track of Tropical Depression Mindy as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).(WITN Weather)

