Man wanted for Virginia attempted murder caught in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who police say had outstanding warrants from Virginia was arrested Wednesday in Rocky Mount.

James Hobbs, of Maryland, had outstanding warrants for attempted second degree murder, use of firearm in commission of felony and firearm possession by violent felon.

Rocky Mount police say Hobbs was also wanted in Virginia for preventing communication to 911, reckless handling of a firearm, assaulting a family member and petty larceny.

After receiving an anonymous tip that Hobbs was possibly at an address on Teal Street in Rocky Mount, police say members of the Rocky Mount Police Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force found and arrested him.

Hobbs is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility on a fugitive warrant.

