Advertisement

Man wanted for Virginia attempted murder caught in Rocky Mount

James Hobbs mugshot (Rocky Mount Police Department)
James Hobbs mugshot (Rocky Mount Police Department)(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who police say had outstanding warrants from Virginia was arrested Wednesday in Rocky Mount.

James Hobbs, of Maryland, had outstanding warrants for attempted second degree murder, use of firearm in commission of felony and firearm possession by violent felon.

Rocky Mount police say Hobbs was also wanted in Virginia for preventing communication to 911, reckless handling of a firearm, assaulting a family member and petty larceny.

After receiving an anonymous tip that Hobbs was possibly at an address on Teal Street in Rocky Mount, police say members of the Rocky Mount Police Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force found and arrested him.

Hobbs is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility on a fugitive warrant.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 8 a.m. update (9-9)
Larry closing in on Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches
The official data and track of Tropical Depression Mindy as of the 8 a.m. update (9-9).
Mindy sending light rain into the East today
Garth Guion
New Bern police make arrest in shooting
The threats we will be faced with today, a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day: Downpours lead to flooding threat