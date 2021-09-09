Advertisement

Larry to pass east of Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches

Larry is forecast to move near Newfoundland Friday night
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Larry has finally seen its wind speeds drop below 100 mph. The midday Thursday advisory shows winds down to 90 mph. The storm is forecast to pass about 50 to 75 miles east of Bermuda today, keeping it about 750 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Larry Data
Larry Data(WITN)
Larry Track
Larry Track(WITN)

A high threat of rip currents will continue through the end of the week for North Carolina beaches because of Larry’s presence, however the threat will diminish over the weekend. The peak of hurricane season September 10th.

