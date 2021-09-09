Advertisement

Larry closing in on Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches

Larry’s strength is expected to wane over the next few days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Larry has finally seen its wind speeds drop to 100 mph. The storm is forecast to get within about 50 miles of Bermuda by lunch time today, keeping it about 750 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

A high threat of rip currents will continue through the end of the week because of Larry’s presence, however the threat will diminish in time for the weekend. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.

The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).(WITN Weather)

