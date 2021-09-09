Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly issued a statement about the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On his Facebook page, he said “I rather post about positive things happening in our community, but COVID is running rampant all around us and it seems to be getting worse each day.”

This has to be my least favorite thing to post about but I do it because it is extremely important. I rather post about... Posted by Mayor P.J. Connelly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

He goes on to write that more than 1,000 people were tested for the virus at a testing site this week and cases continue to rise.

Connelly is reminding everyone to socially distance, wear masks inside and get a vaccine.

