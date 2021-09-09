Advertisement

Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases

Some NC State University baseball players tested positive for Delta COVID-19 variant at College...
Some NC State University baseball players tested positive for Delta COVID-19 variant at College World Series(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly issued a statement about the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On his Facebook page, he said “I rather post about positive things happening in our community, but COVID is running rampant all around us and it seems to be getting worse each day.”

This has to be my least favorite thing to post about but I do it because it is extremely important. I rather post about...

Posted by Mayor P.J. Connelly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

He goes on to write that more than 1,000 people were tested for the virus at a testing site this week and cases continue to rise.

Connelly is reminding everyone to socially distance, wear masks inside and get a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

WITN Programming Change Alert
Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! to air on MyTV 7.2 Thursday due to NFL kickoff
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).
Larry closing in on Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches
The official data and track of Tropical Depression Mindy as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).
Mindy drops to a Tropical Depression as it crosses FL
The official data and track of Tropical Depression Mindy as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).
Mindy drops to a Tropical Depression as it crosses FL