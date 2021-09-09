Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly issued a statement about the rise in COVID-19 cases.
On his Facebook page, he said “I rather post about positive things happening in our community, but COVID is running rampant all around us and it seems to be getting worse each day.”
He goes on to write that more than 1,000 people were tested for the virus at a testing site this week and cases continue to rise.
Connelly is reminding everyone to socially distance, wear masks inside and get a vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.