Advertisement

Governor Cooper updates state on COVID-19 trends

(WXII)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper provided an update Thursday on the state’s COVID-19 metrics and trends as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Along with Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Cooper shared why getting vaccinated is crucial in mitigating the spread of the virus.

According to the governor’s office, 109 school districts, covering more than 95 percent, have a mandatory mask requirement.

Three weeks ago, only 74 school districts, accounting for 64 percent of children in the state, were requiring masks.

The first weeks of school have seen increased cases of the virus in students, and counties have taken preventative measures to try and keep them safe.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

Onslow County 9/11 observance moves virtual
Hurricane Larry Thursday PM
Larry passing just east of Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches
Onslow County reports 190 new COVID-19 cases per day; Carteret County 4 new deaths
Mindy heads out to sea
Mindy tracking off the coast