Governor Cooper updates state on COVID-19 trends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper provided an update Thursday on the state’s COVID-19 metrics and trends as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Along with Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Cooper shared why getting vaccinated is crucial in mitigating the spread of the virus.

“We know that keeping kids learning in the classroom is the most important thing for our students right now. Getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public indoor settings and following the science is what we need to do. The faster we put this pandemic behind us, the sooner we can all rest easy and stay healthy.”

According to the governor’s office, 109 school districts, covering more than 95 percent, have a mandatory mask requirement.

Three weeks ago, only 74 school districts, accounting for 64 percent of children in the state, were requiring masks.

The first weeks of school have seen increased cases of the virus in students, and counties have taken preventative measures to try and keep them safe.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.