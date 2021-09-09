Freeboot Friday returns ahead of ECU’s home opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Break out the purple and gold!

Freeboot Friday is returning this Friday, September 10 for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year, all Freeboot Friday events were cancelled because of COVID-19.

Freeboot Friday is considered the unofficial pep rally for all ECU home games. The event includes live music, drinks for anyone 21 and older and fun for the whole family with inflatables for children and arts and crafts.

Additional Freeboot Friday events will take place on September 24, October 1 and November 5.

The ECU Pirates face off against the USC Gamecocks Saturday at noon.

The event is free at Five Points Plaza on the corner of 5th and Evans Street in uptown Greenville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.