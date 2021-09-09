Advertisement

Freeboot Friday returns ahead of ECU’s home opener

By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Break out the purple and gold!

Freeboot Friday is returning this Friday, September 10 for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year, all Freeboot Friday events were cancelled because of COVID-19.

Freeboot Friday is considered the unofficial pep rally for all ECU home games. The event includes live music, drinks for anyone 21 and older and fun for the whole family with inflatables for children and arts and crafts.

Additional Freeboot Friday events will take place on September 24, October 1 and November 5.

The ECU Pirates face off against the USC Gamecocks Saturday at noon.

The event is free at Five Points Plaza on the corner of 5th and Evans Street in uptown Greenville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases
WITN Programming Change Alert
Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! to air on MyTV 7.2 Thursday due to NFL kickoff
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-9).
Larry closing in on Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches