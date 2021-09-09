Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Downpours lead to flooding threat

The summer time heat and humidity will be back in the area to start the week
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Storms will increase across the East today as a strong cold front sweeps our current stationary front off the coast. It will bring a good chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon, increasing the threat of flooding and making today a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy downpours could bring up to an inch of rain to the region. Looking beyond today, the forecast for tomorrow and the weekend looks dry and comfortable! Highs will settle in the low to mid 80s over the three day stretch with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Our next rain chance will arrive over the second half of the upcoming work week.

Tropical Update: Larry is currently a category 2 hurricane and is forecast to diminish over the next few days. Larry will make its northerly turn today as it scrapes by Bermuda around noon. The center of Larry will come within 50 miles of the island, which has already lead to a high threat of rip currents across our beaches. The high threat of rip currents will gradually relax as Larry weakens and moves into the Northern Atlantic, dropping to a moderate level by the weekend. Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the Gulf and will move through the Florida Panhandle.

Thursday

Midday and afternoon storms possible. Rain chance of 70% and highs up to 82. Wind: W 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 80. Wind: N 5.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with low humidity. High of 84. Wind: NE 5.

