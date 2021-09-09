Community College System President visits Martin Community College

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The President of the North Carolina Community College system paid a visit to an eastern Carolina campus Wednesday.

President Thomas Stith toured the campus of Martin Community College in Williamston.

He got an up-close look at several course offerings including MCC’s unique equine studies program.

Stith also addressed staff in person and through a campus video feed and said increasing salaries for faculty and staff was a top legislative priority of his.

He says the system is one of the strongest in the country but did see an 11 percent drop in enrollment statewide during the pandemic. He says he hopes to see those numbers improve this academic year, and believes community colleges will be key to our economic recovery.

Stith says, ”A career within a year initiative that provides a quick training and education to immediately re-enter the workforce. So the community college is key not only with an economic recovery but the sustained growth that will be necessary.”

Stith began leading the system in January of this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.