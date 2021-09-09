Chowan professor who had 9/11 mastermind as student speaks out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A retired North Carolina professor taught chemistry in the 1980′S and one of his students was the mastermind behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

With more than 45 years of teaching experience, retired Chowan University professor, Dr. Garth Faile, taught thousands of students from all walks of life. Little did he know one of those students would orchestrate the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S history; Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

“I do remember a little bit about him,” Faile said. “For example, he had the highest laboratory average for the class and that class had 50 students in it.”

Mohammed attended Chowan University in 1983.

During a 2007 confession, Mohammed says he was responsible for the 9/11 operation from A to Z.

“I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it,” Faile said. “I understand he’s in Guantanamo Bay waiting for trial.

Mohammed was captured in Pakistan in 2003 and has been in the custody of U.S authorities ever since.

In 2009, Dr. Faile was contacted by the FBI to gather information on his former student. He quickly learned you can’t judge a book by its cover.

All I could tell them was he was a good student and at the time he sat in front of the classroom,” Faile said. “He was like all the other students that were foreign. Half of them were foreign in the class I had.”

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is in the pretrial hearings for the war crimes he’s charged with. This is the ninth year of pre-trial hearings and officials say there is no trial set.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.