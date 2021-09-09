Cherry Point Fleet Readiness Center works on presidential Osprey’s

Advertisement

By Dave Jordan
Sep. 9, 2021
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -A base here in the east is now expanding the work they provide on several aircraft that support the president.

The maintenance teams at Fleet Readiness Center East at Cherry Point are working on inspecting and maintaining the HMX-1 V-22′s which are Ospreys that provide support to the Marine One helicopter that transports the president around the country.

This particular V-22 is the second from the presidential fleet to arrive at FRC East, the first was completed several months ago.

Dave Williams, Rotary Wing Division Director says, “This supports the presidential movement around the country and the team was able to produce it in 122 days which is 28 days ahead of schedule.”

Matthew Sinsel, V-22 Production Manager says, “I think it’s unique anytime presidential aircraft and support aircraft, FRC East has been working on presidential aircraft for a number of years so this just kind of ushers in a new chapter.”

FRC East has been working in various roles supporting aircraft from the presidential fleet for many years.

