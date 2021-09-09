Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -The 47th annual Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off this weekend after two years of schedule interruptions.

The Festival gets underway Friday at 5:00 p.m. with plenty of rides, vendors and live music on the West Avenue stage.

The festival returns to its normal schedule after being canceled last year during the pandemic and being forced to reschedule in 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian.

The festival will feature all kinds of activities on Saturday including a horseshoe tournament, the popular collard eating contest, and new this year is a daredevil dog show.

Town officials say they’ve worked with the health department to provide a safe environment and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the activities.

Ayden Town Clerk Sarah Radcliff says, “Being outdoors is safer than being indoors and all of our activities are going to be outdoors so we’ve got a lot of family-friendly activities going on this weekend.”

There is an art show being held as well so you will need to bring a mask to check out the work on display.

