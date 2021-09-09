Advertisement

Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday

Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday
Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -The 47th annual Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off this weekend after two years of schedule interruptions.

The Festival gets underway Friday at 5:00 p.m. with plenty of rides, vendors and live music on the West Avenue stage.

The festival returns to its normal schedule after being canceled last year during the pandemic and being forced to reschedule in 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian.

The festival will feature all kinds of activities on Saturday including a horseshoe tournament, the popular collard eating contest, and new this year is a daredevil dog show.

Town officials say they’ve worked with the health department to provide a safe environment and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the activities.

Ayden Town Clerk Sarah Radcliff says, “Being outdoors is safer than being indoors and all of our activities are going to be outdoors so we’ve got a lot of family-friendly activities going on this weekend.”

There is an art show being held as well so you will need to bring a mask to check out the work on display.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

Cherry Point Fleet Readiness Center works on Presidential Osprey's
Cherry Point Fleet Readiness Center works on presidential Osprey’s
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor who had 9/11 mastermind as student speaks out
The line at Vidant Health's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Greenville in September.
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Federal workers required to get vaccinated.
Government employees in the east react after vaccination mandate from President Biden