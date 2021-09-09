‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The man wanted in connection with a murder in Charlotte and another in Greensboro has been taken into custody.

According to law enforcement, 29-year-old Malek Anthony Moore was arrested Thursday in Greensboro.

Moore was wanted for the murder of a woman found dead in an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa community.

Moore was located around 1:35 p.m. Thursday on East Market Street in Greensboro. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police say Hurricane Ida evacuee Gabryelle Allnutt was found dead in a Charlotte art studio on Sept. 5. She traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape the storm, according to law enforcement.

Allnutt was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

Moore is also accused in the death of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, of Nashville, Tenn., who was found dead on Patterson Street in Greensboro on Sept. 3.

Moore, who is currently held in the Guilford County Jail, will be served with his outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County while in custody there.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

