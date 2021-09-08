Underlying medical condition causes NC Wesleyan student’s death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Police in Rocky Mount say the death of a college student was due to an underlying medical condition.

Police say 19-year-old Matthew Clemmons was found unresponsive in his dorm room at North Carolina Wesleyan College on September 2nd.

The North Carolina Medical Examiners Office says Clemmons’ death was due to an underlying medical condition and no foul play or illegal substances were involved.

Clemmons was a sophomore at NCWC.

