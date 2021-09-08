Advertisement

Underlying medical condition causes NC Wesleyan student’s death

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Police in Rocky Mount say the death of a college student was due to an underlying medical condition.

Police say 19-year-old Matthew Clemmons was found unresponsive in his dorm room at North Carolina Wesleyan College on September 2nd.

The North Carolina Medical Examiners Office says Clemmons’ death was due to an underlying medical condition and no foul play or illegal substances were involved.

Clemmons was a sophomore at NCWC.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Lozano was taken into custody and booked in the morning hours of September 6.
Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Major Hurricane Larry to turn away
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda

Latest News

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
East Carolina University
More COVID clusters at ECU, including volleyball team
Onslow County School Board votes to require masks in school
Demolition continues on a downtown Williamston building
Williamston building demolition displaces local business