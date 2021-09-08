September redistricting hearings held for NC maps input

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) - Legislators are going outside Raleigh to hear from residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.

The House and Senate scheduled over a dozen public hearings for September, with the first occurring Wednesday evening in Caldwell County. They’ll consider citizens’ input before they draw and vote on all 170 legislative districts and 14 congressional districts based on new census numbers.

Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they’ll get the final say for now on what the maps look like. Redistricting plans aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

