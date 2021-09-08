Advertisement

September redistricting hearings held for NC maps input

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) - Legislators are going outside Raleigh to hear from residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.

The House and Senate scheduled over a dozen public hearings for September, with the first occurring Wednesday evening in Caldwell County. They’ll consider citizens’ input before they draw and vote on all 170 legislative districts and 14 congressional districts based on new census numbers.

Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they’ll get the final say for now on what the maps look like. Redistricting plans aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

Latest News

The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-8).
Larry still a major hurricane despite rise in pressure
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-8).
Larry still a category 3 hurricane despite rise in pressure
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Stationary front leads to more rain today
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast