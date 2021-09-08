Advertisement

Positive tests hit 15.8% in North Carolina

More COVID-19 testing held in Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of positive test results in North Carolina hit 15.8 percent on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported new statistics on the virus.

The percentage of positive tests has been on the increase since the Delta variant became dominant this summer. On August 7th the positive rate was 11.1 percent.

Also on Wednesday, there were 4,752 new cases of the virus reported, bringing the total to 1,267,333 confirmed cases.

People in the hospital continue to climb as well. On Wednesday, that statewide number stood at 3,790, compared to just 1,897 a month ago.

