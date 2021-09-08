Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Griffon

Griffon
Griffon(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A familiar face is still looking for his forever home.

Griffon has been featured as WITN’s Pet of the Week in the past and is unfortunately, still at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Griffon is just shy of one month old and volunteers say they hope he can have a proper birthday celebration in a home.

Volunteers say he is one the shyer side and is not the most confident around new people and situations, but once he is comfortable, he is silly and loving. Griffon also loves car rides and would make a great companion on any trip.

Griffon would do best in a home ready to take on training and confidence building. If you’re interested in Griffon or any of the pets available, click here.

