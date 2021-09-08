Advertisement

"Opry Remembers 9/11" 20th Anniversary Special to air Saturday on WITN

"Opry Remembers 9/11"
"Opry Remembers 9/11"(Circle)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Grand Ole Opry is hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary Special on WITN next Saturday.

The two-hour “Opry Remembers 9/11” event will include musical performances by the Bacon Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Trace Adkins, Carly Pearce, Charles Esten, Craig Morgan, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, the McCrary Sisters, MercyMe, Trisha Yearwood, and Vince Gill.

Watch "Opry Remembers 9/11" on WITN 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The event will also include stories from veterans, their families and friends in honor of the anniversary.

The anniversary special is scheduled to air on Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WITN. A livestream of the event will also be available on the WITN Facebook page, and is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

To learn more about the event, visit the Grand Ole Opry website.

The “Opry Remembers 9/11” broadcast is sponsored on WITN by 264 Shoes & Apparel.

