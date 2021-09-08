Onslow County surpasses 200 virus deaths; 100,000 given vaccine

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has reported more than 200 deaths due to COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, the county said more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Onslow County has also said more than 100,000 people have been given at least one shot of the vaccine.

The county now has put COVID-19 statistics online, in one place where residents can easily find them.

The COVID-19 dashboard can be found at this link.

