Onslow County surpasses 200 virus deaths; 100,000 given vaccine
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has reported more than 200 deaths due to COVID-19.
Wednesday afternoon, the county said more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
Onslow County has also said more than 100,000 people have been given at least one shot of the vaccine.
The county now has put COVID-19 statistics online, in one place where residents can easily find them.
The COVID-19 dashboard can be found at this link.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.