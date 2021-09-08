Onslow County Sheriff’s Office resumes Fall Citizens Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Citizens have the opportunity to learn in depth how county law enforcement works.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office began its 2021 Fall Citizens Academy on Tuesday, free of charge for residents.

Participants receive one-on-one interaction and presentations with deputies from each division: administration, investigations, patrol operations, detention operations, civil operations and court.

Deputies say attendees will also see demonstrations from K9 units, DWI Task Force and CSI.

The academy is held twice a year in spring and fall.

Applications can be found on the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office webpage or may be picked up at the sheriff’s office.

