Advertisement

New Bern man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man will spend the next 10 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.

Jock Bowden, 48, of New Bern was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a slew of methamphetamine trafficking charges. A mugshot is currently not available.

Court documents said in April of 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from Bowden at his home in New Bern. He was arrested a month later.

During the investigation, deputies say Bowden was found responsible for distributing meth, which was being shipped from California.

Law enforcement also recovered three handguns and a stolen assault rifle and a large amount of ammunition.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

Latest News

Rip current risk high on Crystal Coast
Griffon
Pet of the Week: Griffon
Clarence Pointe II
Teacher of the Week: Clarence Pointe II from Riverside High School
September redistricting hearings held for NC maps input