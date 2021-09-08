New Bern man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man will spend the next 10 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.
Jock Bowden, 48, of New Bern was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a slew of methamphetamine trafficking charges. A mugshot is currently not available.
Court documents said in April of 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from Bowden at his home in New Bern. He was arrested a month later.
During the investigation, deputies say Bowden was found responsible for distributing meth, which was being shipped from California.
Law enforcement also recovered three handguns and a stolen assault rifle and a large amount of ammunition.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.