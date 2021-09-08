Advertisement

NCEL 09-06-21

NCEL 09-06-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Lozano was taken into custody and booked in the morning hours of September 6.
Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Major Hurricane Larry to turn away
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda

Latest News

Masks required for Onslow county schools
Masks required for Onslow county schools
Mega Millions 09-07-21
Mega Millions 09-07-21
Intersection of Main and Mill Streets in Winterville to close soon
Vietnam veteran gifts ECU College of Business $5M donation; marking largest in college history
Vietnam veteran gifts ECU College of Business $5M donation; marking largest in college history