More COVID clusters at ECU, including volleyball team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases within Ballard-East Residence Hall, Ballard-West Residence Hall, and the ECU volleyball team.

In each instance, there are five cases.

The individuals in these clusters have been identified and we are working closely with the Pitt County Health Department. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

The latest clusters are in addition to the ten clusters previously reported in other residence halls.

