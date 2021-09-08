Advertisement

Lenoir County sees improving graduation rate; now tops state average

Lenoir County saw improvements to its graduation rate.
Lenoir County saw improvements to its graduation rate.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina school system says its high school graduation rate continues to climb, and is now above the statewide average.

Lenoir County Schools says the graduation rate for the Class of 2021 jumped nearly 2 percent from the previous school year.

The state Department of Public Instruction said 87.2 percent of students in the county’s three high schools and early college received a diploma on time, compared to the state’s average of 86.9 percent.

Lenoir County Early College continued with its 100 percent graduation rate, followed by North Lenoir with 90.7 percent, South Lenoir with 89.2 percent, and Kinston High at 85.9 percent.

