Larry still a major hurricane despite rise in pressure

Larry’s strength is expected to wane over the next few days
By Charlie Ironmonger and Star Derry
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Larry is still a category 3 hurricane and is moving northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. As of Wednesday morning, Larry had winds of 115 mph with forward movement speed of 10 mph. The storm is forecast to get within 50 miles of Bermuda by tomorrow, which would put it about 750 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras.

Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats have already started to increase across our beaches. A high threat of rip currents today will be present for all area beaches today and tomorrow. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.

The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-8).
We are also tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system, however an incoming cold front will help keep it from affecting us here in the East.

