Jacksonville citizens and officials remember 9/11

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local business owners and Onslow County officials reflected on the events of September 11th, when planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.

“Memories get a little harder as you get older but I certainly remember that day,” said Jack Kane, owner of the Bicycle Shop in Jacksonville when reflecting on that day. Kane described the feeling in the city as fearful causing people to hesitate to patron local businesses.

“I went back and looked at the records. On September 11, 2001 we did $31. So people weren’t coming to the shop,” said Kane.

Keith Williams, Onslow County executive with the Brigade Boys and Girls Club describes his memory of that day. “Everybody was basically calling each other. Did you hear what happened today? It takes me back to a song that’s written by Alan Jackson that says where were you when the world stopped turning.”

The county will hold the 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Memorial Garden in Jacksonville on Saturday. The ceremony will be virtual as the continued threat of the Delta variant poses difficulty in Onslow County.

Williams says even though the memorial holds a beam from one of the Twin Towers, it is a representation of the fighting spirit of Americans saying, “So many of us when we go there for our ceremonies — if you see athletes that will come out of the tunnel and they touch a rock or they touch a monument of something at their stadium — it’s like it gives you that drive to make people stronger. I can see people when we gather around that beam it’s like you want to touch because it brought so much to our community.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.