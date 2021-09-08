Advertisement

Intersection of Main and Mill Streets in Winterville to close soon

(Sportpoint74 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Construction work and road closures are scheduled to continue in downtown Winterville. ﻿

The intersection of Main and Mill Streets is expected to close later this week or early next week for repairs to water and sewer lines in the area.

Mayor Doug Jackson says he hopes the work is completed by the end of the month.

Main Street from Highway 11 to Mill Street had been closed since July but recently re-opened. Jackson says detours will be posted, and asks for patience while the work continues. " That particular intersection has been a problem for years, and we hope we’re going to fix it this time where it’ll be all right.”

Jackson says Main Street could also be re-paved later in the fall when all work is completed.

