Goldsboro Police investigating after man shot in parking lot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are working to find a person responsible for shooting a man Wednesday morning.

Goldsboro Police said that officers found blood and shell casings at the scene where a Shot Spotter indicated there had been a shooting.

Witnesses told investigators that a man dressed all in black got out of a grey vehicle with a rifle and started shooting at another man in the parking area of Fairview Apartments, a public housing complex. The shooter then left the area in the vehicle.

Police discovered that the victim, Tyrik Joyner, 25, of Goldsboro, was at the hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Tyrik told investigators that he was shot as he was picking up a relative for school, police said.

Officers do not believe this is a random shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.