Advertisement

Goldsboro Police investigating after man shot in parking lot

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are working to find a person responsible for shooting a man Wednesday morning.

Goldsboro Police said that officers found blood and shell casings at the scene where a Shot Spotter indicated there had been a shooting.

Witnesses told investigators that a man dressed all in black got out of a grey vehicle with a rifle and started shooting at another man in the parking area of Fairview Apartments, a public housing complex. The shooter then left the area in the vehicle.

Police discovered that the victim, Tyrik Joyner, 25, of Goldsboro, was at the hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Tyrik told investigators that he was shot as he was picking up a relative for school, police said.

Officers do not believe this is a random shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

Latest News

9/11 events in Eastern North Carolina
Lenoir County saw improvements to its graduation rate.
Lenoir County sees improving graduation rate; now tops state average
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
More COVID-19 testing held in Kinston
Positive tests hit 15.8% in North Carolina