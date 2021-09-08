Advertisement

Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Steven Ellis
Steven Ellis(Wallace police)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Wallace police officer is now behind bars after an SBI investigation.

Steven Ellis has been charged with 37 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to Wallace police. Ellis is accused of defrauding the town of more than $12,000.

Police say they noticed an inconsistency when reviewing town financial records, and found that Ellis had bought an abnormally high amount of fuel while working for the department.

Officers contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, who looked into the discrepancies.

Ellis has been booked under a $175,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

Latest News

ECU has its first home game on Saturday with South Carolina.
COVID-19 concerns linger before ECU’s home opener
County seeing rising trend of COVID-19 infection
Onslow County surpasses 200 virus deaths; 100,000 given vaccine
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stationary front leads to more rain today
13th named storm of the season is minor
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf