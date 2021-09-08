Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Wallace police officer is now behind bars after an SBI investigation.

Steven Ellis has been charged with 37 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to Wallace police. Ellis is accused of defrauding the town of more than $12,000.

Police say they noticed an inconsistency when reviewing town financial records, and found that Ellis had bought an abnormally high amount of fuel while working for the department.

Officers contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, who looked into the discrepancies.

Ellis has been booked under a $175,000 unsecured bond.

