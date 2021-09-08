Father drowns at Wrightsville Beach trying to help son struggling against current

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man visiting Wrightsville Beach from Hickory drowned over Labor Day weekend.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department put out the following statement:

“On September 4th, 2021 at approximately 10:30 AM, officers with the Wrightsville Beach Police Dept. responded to U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach in reference to a possible drowning.

A family from Hickory, NC was fishing on the South End of the beach near the jetty. The juvenile son went swimming and began to struggle against the current that was pulling him farther from shore. The father, Bhou Soutthivong, went in to help his son and he too, became distressed. Nearby kayakers and a charter boat noticed the two struggling and yelling for help. The son was pulled from the water by one of the kayakers but they were unable to retrieve Mr. Soutthivong. Mr. Soutthivong was pulled out of the water onto the charter boat where CPR was started on the way to the Coast Guard Station. Coast Guard personnel, along with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and EMS, continued CPR for approximately forty five minutes. Mr. Soutthivong was pronounced deceased at 11:28 AM.

Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event. We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.