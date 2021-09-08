COVID-19 concerns linger before ECU’s home opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As East Carolina University prepares for its football home opener against South Carolina, the school deals with lingering questions surrounding COVID-19 and the large crowd expected.

Between 40 to 45 thousand fans are expected to attend Saturday’s game at noon, and ECU Police say it is one of the larger crowds they’ve had in several seasons.

“In the open stadium area and underneath of the concourse, fans will not be required to wear masks. It’s recommended. Follow CDC guidelines if they’ve not been vaccinated to please mask up for their safety and others around them. If they go into any of the enclosed spaces, then they will have to have a mask… because we currently have an indoor mask mandate.”

Capt. Chris Sutton says his department has been preparing for the crowds at home games since the end of last season, and that they’re working with other agencies to handle the large crowd.

According to ECU’s website, at least half of Pirate Nation is vaccinated.

With the Delta variant causing increased transmission across the country, the university says fans should keep in mind their personal safety and those around them when entering the stadium.

