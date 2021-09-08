Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Stationary front leads to more rain today

Forecast Discussion: A stationary front remains parked over the Southeast today, and despite its slight shift northward, it will still help afternoon storms develop. The northward movement will be enough to bump our highs up into the upper 80s. A southerly wind flow will be present with winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. More rain will be present by Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps our current front off the coast. It will bring a good chance of thunderstorms through the day, making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. Looking beyond Thursday, the forecast for Friday and the weekend looks dry and comfortable! Highs will settle in the low to mid 80s over the three day stretch.

Tropical Update: Larry is currently a category 3 hurricane and is forecast to diminish over the next few days. Larry will continue on its northwesterly track before turning north before reaching Bermuda. The center of Larry will come within 50 miles of the island, which will create a high threat of rip currents for our beaches here in the East over the next several days. Today, rip current threats will be high for all area beaches. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf which has increased to a 50% chance of development this week.

Wednesday

Muggy with a few storms. 40% rain chance with a high of 88. Wind: S 10.

Thursday

Midday and afternoon storms possible. Rain chance of 70% and highs up to 82. Wind: W 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 80. Wind: N 5.