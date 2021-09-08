Advertisement

Biden sends federal funds to Western North Carolina amid flooding

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - President Joe Biden has approved a request for federal funds to be made available to residents of western North Carolina who saw major flooding last month due to Tropical Storm Fred.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper sought the emergency declaration for federal assistance to seven counties nearly two weeks ago.

Six people died from the storm in Haywood County. Fred also caused major damage to more than 200 homes and an additional $19 million in estimated damage to public infrastructure.

The Cruso community was among the hardest hit by the flooding.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

Latest News

COVID-19 clusters increase among North Carolina student athletes
9/11 events in Eastern North Carolina
(Source: AP)
Goldsboro Police investigating after man shot in parking lot
Lenoir County saw improvements to its graduation rate.
Lenoir County sees improving graduation rate; now tops state average