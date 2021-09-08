Biden sends federal funds to Western North Carolina amid flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - President Joe Biden has approved a request for federal funds to be made available to residents of western North Carolina who saw major flooding last month due to Tropical Storm Fred.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper sought the emergency declaration for federal assistance to seven counties nearly two weeks ago.

Six people died from the storm in Haywood County. Fred also caused major damage to more than 200 homes and an additional $19 million in estimated damage to public infrastructure.

The Cruso community was among the hardest hit by the flooding.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.