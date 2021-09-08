9/11 events in Eastern North Carolina

Businesses, city offices and communities across Eastern North Carolina are holding remembrances Saturday for the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Here are some of the events taking place on Saturday:

Backyard Bandits and The Doghouse Tavern will be hosting a cruise in after the Ayden Collard Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Those who do not wish to take place in the parade should go straight to the Ayden Methodist Church located at 460 3rd Street. There will be a $10 fee and all proceeds will go to the Fallen Firefighters Association.

Pamlico Teen Court and the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina are holding a remembrance project titled “9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials.” Citizens should meet at the Pamlico County Courthouse Grounds, 202 Main Street, Bayboro, beginning at 9:10 a.m.

Lenoir Community College (LCC) is holding a 5K Color Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the LCC Food Pantry.

The City of Bethel, in partnership with the 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance Program, will be hosting a 20th anniversary memorial service at the Bethel Library from 4 to 6 p.m.

The city of Kinston will be holding a memorial service at Grainger Stadium, 400 E Grainger Avenue, Kinston, at 9 a.m.

The city of Havelock is holding a remembrance ceremony at 8 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the Havelock Police Department.

One Place is holding its annual fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Rustic Barn at Half Moon. The Diamonds and Denim benefit will help raise funds for child abuse prevention and intervention services to support the One Place Advocacy Center (CAC).

Greene County is hosting a memorial service at Greene Central High School Football Field at 8:30 a.m.

Footloose on the Neuse is holding a special edition of the Trent Cadillac-GMC Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series. The concert will be held downtown, at the intersection of Middle and Pollock Streets, at 7 p.m.

New Bern Bike MS is holding an event at Union Point Park at 210 E Front St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The New Bern Fire and Rescue Service, New Bern Firemen’s Museum and New Bern Police Department are hosting an event at the New Bern Firemen’s Museum Memorial Park at Bell Tower, 420 Broad Street, New Bern, beginning at 8:47 a.m.

East Carolina University’s Center for Leadership & Civic Engagement has partnered with campus department and organizations to plan a variety of programs to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The main event will be a remembrance ceremony and dedication for a permanent memorial on the lawn at the Main Campus Student Center at 9 a.m. Parking will be available in the attached parking deck.