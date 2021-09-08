‘Grandma, I think he’s gone’: 3-year-old boy killed after more than 80 rounds fired into northwest Charlotte home

This article has 449 words with a read time of approximately 2 minute and 14 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Shots were fired into a home in northwest Charlotte overnight, hitting and killing a young child, authorities said.

Susie Whitley, the child’s great-grandmother, said his name is Asiah Fiqueroia and he was only 3 years old.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Police said more than 80 rounds were fired into the home.

Asiah and other relatives were staying with Whitley, who said she was about to go to sleep when the shooting started.

“At first I thought, I thought I heard gunshots but I really didn’t know. But then when I heard them hitting the door, I knew someone was shooting at my house,” Whitley said.

She said her granddaughter was screaming and yelling that Asiah had been shot as she was trying to dial 911.

“When I went into his room, my grandson was in there, was holding him and he said, ‘Grandma, I think he’s gone.’ I didn’t want to believe it,” Whitley said.

The great-grandmother said she checked to see if the child was breathing, determining that he wasn’t. Whitley said the ambulance arrived quickly and took Asiah to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

Asiah was going to be 4 years old in December. Whitley described him as nice and kind-hearted, and loved playing on his iPad.

Investigators said multiple vehicles targeted the home. According to law enforcement, they started getting calls about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said when they arrived, they found the child with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died from the injuries.

A neighbor’s Nest camera captured footage of the shooting. Two cars were seen driving up to the home. Once parked, the suspects got out of the car and gunfire erupted through the neighborhood.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

One neighbor said she was “devastated” by what happened in the neighborhood.

”I just have condolences for the family and I am devastated we had this kind of tragedy in this area,” said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said he needs the shooting “to be a call to everybody.”

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” Butler said.

Police said there is some indication that other houses were struck in the shooting. Investigators have been walking around and talking to neighbors.

Investigators have not made an arrest or named a suspect at this time. Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

