WRMC hosting blood drive Wednesday in Plymouth, offering gift card to donors

(NONE)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Washington County have the opportunity to give the gift of life and also receive a gift for their efforts.

The Washington Regional Medical Center is partnering with The Blood Connection to hold a blood drive on Wednesday, where donors will receive a $20 eGift card.

The blood drive will be held at the center, at 958 US-64, Plymouth, N.C. between noon and 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, donors are requested to scan the QR code in the image provided and search for the sponsor code 6597.

WRMC Blood Drive
WRMC Blood Drive(WRMC)

Donors should look for the donations bus in the visitors parking lot.

