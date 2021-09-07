Williamston building demolition displaces local business

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Demolition is underway on the former Tarheel Apartment Building on Main Street in Williamston after being condemned by the Martin County Building Inspector weeks ago.

The structure was formerly owned by a Beaufort-Hyde Development Corporation based in Belhaven but is now under the jurisdiction of the city.

Seven bids for the demolition contract were made ranging from $125,000 to $1,000,000. Jones and Smith Contractors of Winterville won the bid at $125,000.

Because the building poses a risk for the presence of asbestos, the total cost of the demolition could reach up to $175,000.

Barricades have been placed to keep visitors of the downtown area safe, but they are also impeding the operations of local businesses.

Shane Scalpi, owner of SS Custom Cycle Inc. was working in the building directly adjacent to the condemned structure.

“For several months there was collapsing going on and you could, it would shake the building like an earthquake,” says Scalpi.

His operations have been relocated down the road to the old police department on Main Street.

This isn’t the first building to have fallen down in Williamston in recent years. Town Administrator Eric Pearson hopes to be more proactive about renovating older structures to prevent the necessity for another demolition like this.

“We do not want to lose any more buildings downtown,” says Pearson. “It would be quite a tragedy to lose some of those older buildings. It would be much nicer to see them renovated and used again.”

Traffic has been redirected to use Washington Street and Railroad Street to avoid the road closure.

Demolition is expected to be completed at the end of September.

