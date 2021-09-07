Vietnam veteran gifts ECU College of Business $5 million donation; marking largest in college history
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced a Vietnam veteran has donated $5 million to the College of Business.
The donation came from alumnus Tom Arthur and marks the largest donation in the college’s history.
The university says the donation will “transform the school’s graduate program and attract more students” to the College of Business, and support student veterans and military personnel in the program as well.
Arthur is an Army veteran and after serving in Vietnam, he returned to his hometown of Greenville and enrolled in ECU’s MBA program in 1969.
In 2010, Arthur made a $1 million donation to establish the Thomas D. Arthur Distinguished Professorship in Leadership. ECU says his cumulative giving is the largest of any donor to the college.
