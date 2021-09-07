Vietnam veteran gifts ECU College of Business $5 million donation; marking largest in college history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced a Vietnam veteran has donated $5 million to the College of Business.

The donation came from alumnus Tom Arthur and marks the largest donation in the college’s history.

“The remarkable generosity from Tom Arthur will allow the College of Business to expand and enhance its education of students and bolster its reputation for producing successful business leaders. It’s wonderful to have donors who believe and invest in ECU’s future in such a considerable way.”

The university says the donation will “transform the school’s graduate program and attract more students” to the College of Business, and support student veterans and military personnel in the program as well.

Arthur is an Army veteran and after serving in Vietnam, he returned to his hometown of Greenville and enrolled in ECU’s MBA program in 1969.

“ECU has been very friendly to veterans. I wanted to make sure the College of Business would be military friendly... The first best decision I made was go to into the military. The second was attending ECU. Those two things really prepared me for life.”

In 2010, Arthur made a $1 million donation to establish the Thomas D. Arthur Distinguished Professorship in Leadership. ECU says his cumulative giving is the largest of any donor to the college.

“Over the years, Tom Arthur’s financial gifts have elevated our faculty, and his appearances at our annual Business Leadership Conference have inspired many students. With this new gift, his legacy will be imprinted on the many lives that turn to the College of Business to grow their personal career path.”

