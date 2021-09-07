Advertisement

Vietnam veteran gifts ECU College of Business $5 million donation; marking largest in college history

East Carolina University
East Carolina University(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced a Vietnam veteran has donated $5 million to the College of Business.

The donation came from alumnus Tom Arthur and marks the largest donation in the college’s history.

The university says the donation will “transform the school’s graduate program and attract more students” to the College of Business, and support student veterans and military personnel in the program as well.

Arthur is an Army veteran and after serving in Vietnam, he returned to his hometown of Greenville and enrolled in ECU’s MBA program in 1969.

In 2010, Arthur made a $1 million donation to establish the Thomas D. Arthur Distinguished Professorship in Leadership. ECU says his cumulative giving is the largest of any donor to the college.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Lozano was taken into custody and booked in the morning hours of September 6.
Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Major Hurricane Larry to turn away
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

Charlotte Catholic High School (Source: Charlotte Catholic Alumni)
Court rules Charlotte Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-7).
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Starting to weaken
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity building back in