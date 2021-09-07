Advertisement

VIDEO: Creative couch transportation method captured outside Morehead City Big Lots

In a creative attempt at couch transport, a man can be seen tailing a moving vehicle as it...
In a creative attempt at couch transport, a man can be seen tailing a moving vehicle as it leaves the Big Lots parking lot onto a side street.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple labored creatively this past holiday weekend to transport a new couch that didn’t quite fit in their vehicle.

Viewer video submitted to WITN’s Carolina Camera shows a man behind a moving white SUV, carrying the back end of a couch that didn’t fit.

We’re told that it happened outside of the Big Lots in Morehead City this past Saturday.

The pair did manage to get out of the parking lot and onto a side street.

“I have seen furniture transported in many ways…this was a first for me! Which was the comical thing about it. We were coming up with our own scenarios of how this came to be the best option and just laughed!” the viewer said.

It’s unclear just how far they intended to go with the unique method of transportation, but their plans came to a halt when the man couldn’t quite keep up with the vehicle and the couch fell to the ground.

Fortunately, the viewer said that moments after the couch fell in the roadway, what appeared to be a good Samaritan with a truck helped the couple with their purchase.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Lozano was taken into custody and booked in the morning hours of September 6.
Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
Major Hurricane Larry to turn away
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado

Latest News

A man carries a couch behind a moving vehicle outside the Big Lots in Morehead City.
Morehead City Big Lot Couch Transport
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 11 a.m. update (9-7).
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Starting to weaken
Onslow County now has a total of 199 deaths from the virus.
Onslow County sees seven new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday