VIDEO: Creative couch transportation method captured outside Morehead City Big Lots

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple labored creatively this past holiday weekend to transport a new couch that didn’t quite fit in their vehicle.

Viewer video submitted to WITN’s Carolina Camera shows a man behind a moving white SUV, carrying the back end of a couch that didn’t fit.

We’re told that it happened outside of the Big Lots in Morehead City this past Saturday.

The pair did manage to get out of the parking lot and onto a side street.

“I have seen furniture transported in many ways…this was a first for me! Which was the comical thing about it. We were coming up with our own scenarios of how this came to be the best option and just laughed!” the viewer said.

It’s unclear just how far they intended to go with the unique method of transportation, but their plans came to a halt when the man couldn’t quite keep up with the vehicle and the couch fell to the ground.

Fortunately, the viewer said that moments after the couch fell in the roadway, what appeared to be a good Samaritan with a truck helped the couple with their purchase.

