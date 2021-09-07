Advertisement

Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONOVER, N.C. (AP) - Two North Carolina police officers shot and wounded a man who was accused of ramming a police car and trying to hit his father.

A news release from the Conover Police Department says the two officers responded to a call on Sunday regarding an altercation between 50-year-old Clegg Johnson and his 80-year-old father.

Police say Johnson drove his SUV into a patrol car, then drove toward his father and some officers. The two officers shot at the vehicle and hit Johnson, whose condition was stable on Tuesday.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

