Rip current risk will be high to moderate along the coast thanks to Hurricane Larry

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -We have great weather ahead this week but the National Weather Service says swells from Hurricane Larry will make for dangerous rip current conditions starting Tuesday.

The NWS says OBX beaches from Pea Island down to Cape Lookout will experience a high rip current risk. That means powerful and numerous rip currents and everyone is advised to stay out of the water.

Northern OBX from Duck through Nags Head, and the Crystal Coast from Shackleford Banks through North Topsail Beach will experience Moderate rips, meaning only experienced swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

