Onslow County sees seven new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county saw seven more people die from COVID-19 since Thursday.

Onslow County now has a total of 199 deaths from the virus.

Within the past week, county health officials said they have seen 10 new deaths, and three of those were under the age of 65.

The county says it has eleven active clusters or outbreaks, while 1,374 new cases have been reported in the past week.

Onslow County’s positivity testing rate remains above the state average, at 14.6%, though it did drop a half-percent since Thursday.

To date, 50.3% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 55% for the state.

