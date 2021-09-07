Advertisement

Onslow County School Board votes to require masks in school

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As Onslow County Schools see an increase in the number of students with COVID, the school board voted Tuesday night to require masks.

The amendment was made by Jeff Hudson to require masks for students 5 and older, staff, and visitors effective September 13th.

Bob Williams, the Onslow County School Board Chair said the county is seeing an increase in case numbers in the school system among school-age children.

The school board said that as of Tuesday, there are 283 positive cases of students in the school system with 53 staff members testing positive and 2,291 students in quarantine.

Parents, residents and healthcare employees spoke at the meeting. Some wanted the school board to make masks mandatory while others felt it’s a parent’s choice.

The board approved the mask requirement by a vote of 6-1 with board member Eric Whitfield voting no.

