North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina K-12 public school districts are seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission as the new academic year gets underway.

Spread is particularly bad in places where mask wearing is optional.

Dozens of districts entering the school year without a mask mandate have reversed course, but a few holdouts still remain.

Roughly 1 in 8 pupils at Union County Public Schools were under quarantine last week after the district decided not to require masks.

The state’s largest school system, Wake County, requires pupils to wear a face covering. Less than 1% of its students are currently under quarantine.

About 95% of K-12 public school students in the state are currently covered by a mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.